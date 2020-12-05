site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Isaiah Wilson: Won't play Sunday
Wilson (illness) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Browns, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.
There haven't been any reports linking Wilson's illness to COVID-19, but he won't be available Week 13 either way. The Titans likely will elevate a few linemen to add depth this week.
