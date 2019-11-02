Conklin (illness) was added to the injury report Saturday and is listed as questionable, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports..

It's unclear how severe the illness might be, but considering the Titans only listed Conklin as questionable, it seems fair to assume the 25-year-old has a good chance of playing Sunday against the Panthers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories