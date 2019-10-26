Conklin (thigh) is absent from the Titans' final injury report ahead of Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.

Conklin was forced out of last week's game against the Chargers after injuring his thigh. He was subsequently limited at Wednesday's practice, but was a full participant the rest of the week. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.

