Conklin (knee) is a candidate to begin the regular season on the physically unable to perform list, Jason Wolfe of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

This past January, Conklin underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. Since this kind of procedure usually accompanies a nine-month recovery timeline, it's always been unlikely that Conklin would be available for the Titans' season opener Sept. 6 against the Dolphins. Placement on the regular-season PUP list would prevent the offensive lineman from playing in the first six games of the 2018 season.