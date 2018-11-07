Titans' Jack Conklin: Enters concussion protocol
Conklin is in the league's concussion protocol, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Conklin suffered a concussion during Monday night's game against the Cowboys. He'll need to pass concussion protocol testing before he returns to field, leaving his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots in doubt. Dennis Kelly will likely take over for Conklin if he's inactive.
