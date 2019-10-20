Play

Conklin (thigh) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Conklin suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the contest in the first quarter. In his stead, Dennis Kelly has entered the game at right tackle, and should continue to do so with Conklin sidelined.

