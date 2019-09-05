Conklin (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Conklin did not practice Wednesday but he was a full participant Thursday. The 24-year-old appears on track for Sunday's tilt against the Browns, which is positive news for the Titans considering that fellow offensive lineman Taylor Lewan is facing a four-game suspension.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week