Play

Conklin was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin appears to have gotten hurt in Tuesday's practice. There has been no word on whether this is the same knee that forced the 25-year-old to IR late last season. His participation in Thursday's session will be key in determining whether he plays Saturday against the Patriots.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories