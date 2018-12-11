Titans' Jack Conklin: Lands on IR
Conklin (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Conklin suffered a knee injury during Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars, and will now spend the remainder of the season on injured reserve. It remains to be seen whether the star right tackle will require surgery to manage his recovery. Veteran offensive lineman Austin Pasztor takes Conklin's spot on the 53-man roster
