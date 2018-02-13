Titans' Jack Conklin: Likely to start training camp on PUP list
Conklin (knee) is expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Conklin underwent surgery two weeks ago to repair a torn ACL, leaving a long road to recovery ahead of him this offseason. The right tackle may not be ready for the first few weeks of the regular season, especially when considering the Titans transition to a zone-blocking scheme under the new coaching staff.
More News
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...