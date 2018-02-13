Play

Conklin (knee) is expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin underwent surgery two weeks ago to repair a torn ACL, leaving a long road to recovery ahead of him this offseason. The right tackle may not be ready for the first few weeks of the regular season, especially when considering the Titans transition to a zone-blocking scheme under the new coaching staff.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories