Conklin (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Conklin was also a limited participant at practice last week, so Wednesday's practice doesn't provide much for his potential availability Sunday. The 24-year-old suffered a torn ACL in January, so it's not surprising to see him eased back into things. Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide a better indication on his potential return.

