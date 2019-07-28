Conklin (knee) was able to participate in Sunday's practice session, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Conklin had missed all of the offseason work to this point, recovering from a knee injury that forced him to injured reserve in December. This is a positive sign for the 24-year-old, considering he's heading into a contract year after the Titans declined to exercise his 2020 team option back in May. A healthy Conklin could see even more pressure fall on his shoulders heading into the season, considering fellow lineman Taylor Lewan is facing a four-game suspension for a failed drug test.