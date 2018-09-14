Titans' Jack Conklin: Misses practice Thursday
Conklin (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Conklin was able to practice in limited fashion Wednesday, but didn't return to the field to work on consecutive days. While his availability for game action doesn't appear imminent, any on-field participation is a step forward as Conklin continues to work back from offseason surgery.
