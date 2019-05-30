Conklin (knee) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Conklin was limited to nine games in the 2018 season following a concussion and a pair of knee injuries -- the Michigan State product was a starter for two seasons after being drafted No. 8 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. It appears that a knee issue is still plaguing Conklin as he heads into the final year of his current deal with the Titans.

