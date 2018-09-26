Conklin (knee) took part in Wednesday's practice in a full capacity, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin did not play in any of the first three weeks due to the knee injury, but his debut looks to be on tap in Week 4 given his early-week participation. Assuming that's the case, he should retake his spot as the starting right tackle for the Titans.

More News
Our Latest Stories