Titans' Jack Conklin: Placed on PUP list
Conklin (knee) has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "I am still rehabbing, but things are going well, no setbacks," Conklin told the Titans official site. "You don't want to come back too early and hurt it again. You want to make sure you are full health and ready to go."
Not all too surprising considering Conklin is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in January. There is a good chance the lineman sits out the entirety of the preseason and could even begin the regular season on the PUP list in order to assure he returns to full strength.
