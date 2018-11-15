Conklin (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin has not yet been officially announced to have cleared the league-mandated concussion protocol, but all signs point to the starting right tackle being cleared in time for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Colts. If Conklin is able to suit up, he'll bolster a Titan's offensive line that has played like one of the league's top units in recent weeks. Expect a final update on the third-year pro's Week 11 availability following the release of Friday's injury report.

More News
Our Latest Stories