Titans' Jack Conklin: Practices in full
Conklin (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Conklin has not yet been officially announced to have cleared the league-mandated concussion protocol, but all signs point to the starting right tackle being cleared in time for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Colts. If Conklin is able to suit up, he'll bolster a Titan's offensive line that has played like one of the league's top units in recent weeks. Expect a final update on the third-year pro's Week 11 availability following the release of Friday's injury report.
More News
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Progressing through concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Won't play Sunday•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Ready to go•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...