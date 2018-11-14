Conklin (concussion) is improving but remains in the concussion protocol Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Conklin suffered a concussion during a Week 9 win over the Cowboys, and appears to be progressing well in his recovery. It remains to be seen whether the third-year pro will clear the league's concussion protocol in time for Sunday's tilt against the Colts. If Conklin is unable to suit up, expect Dennis Kelley to slot in as Tennessee's starting right tackle.