Coach Mike Vrabel said that Conklin (concussion) has cleared the concussion protocol Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin appears to have fully recovered from a head injury sustained during a Week 9 win over the Cowboys. The third-year pro is on track to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Colts, and bolster the Titans' solid offensive line.

