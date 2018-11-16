Titans' Jack Conklin: Ready to go Week 11
Coach Mike Vrabel said that Conklin (concussion) has cleared the concussion protocol Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Conklin appears to have fully recovered from a head injury sustained during a Week 9 win over the Cowboys. The third-year pro is on track to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Colts, and bolster the Titans' solid offensive line.
