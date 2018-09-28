Conklin feel "100 percent" heading into Sunday's game against the Eagles, Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

"I honestly feel better than I've ever felt playing," Conlkin said, "I feel faster, I feel quicker, and I'm honestly a lot stronger than I've ever been playing." Conklin is expected to make his 2018 debut against Philadelphia on Sunday, which would be his first NFL start since suffering a torn ACL in January. If Conklin is truly back to form, he'll be a substantial boost to the Titans' O-line.

