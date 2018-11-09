Conklin did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Conklin remains in concussion protocol after suffering the injury Monday night against the Cowboys. It would be a tough break for the entire offense if he is unable to suit up in Week 10 against the Patriots, as the team's offensive line has been struck by injuries throughout the season and finally appeared to be healthy. The amount of time required to pass concussion protocol is volatile, so it isn't certain that Conklin will miss Sunday's action, however he'll have to make progress soon if he hopes to take the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories