Titans' Jack Conklin: Ruled out for Week 1
Conklin (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
As expected, Conklin will be sidelined for Week 1 as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. Conklin will have to start putting together full practices before he can even consider returning to the field.
