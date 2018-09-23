Titans' Jack Conklin: Ruled out Sunday
Conklin (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Conklin's 2018 debut remains on hold as the former first-rounder continues to inch his way back from a torn ACL. Kevin Pamphile is slated to start at right tackle with Conklin on the sideline.
