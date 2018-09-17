Conklin (knee) is expected to "do more" in practice this week, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel affirmed some level of encouragement when revealing that Conklin would ramp up his participation in practice this week. Without specifics, it remains to be seen how much added work Conklin is able to take on. Regardless of the size of Conklin's step forward, Vrabel's statement suggests Conklin's progression is trending in the right direction. Whether the big man will be ready for Week 3 seems up in the air at the moment, however.