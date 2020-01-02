Play

Conklin (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's playoff game against the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin was a full participant in Thursday's practice. He's set to draw his usual start at right tackle in New England on Saturday.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories