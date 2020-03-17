Play

Conklin has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conklin started all 57 games in which he played with the Titans during his first four NFL seasons. The relatively short contract means he will be a free agent again at age 28. The Browns struggled protecting Baker Mayfield in 2019, so this move is a positive step in fixing that.

