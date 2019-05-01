The Titans are not picking up Conklin's fifth-year option ahead of Friday's deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conklin was an instant starter for two years after the Titans made him the No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. However, a concussion and a pair of knee injuries limited the right tackle to nine games in 2018. Since the fifth-year option is guaranteed for injury only, it appears Tennessee won't take the risk of Conklin staying healthy. The Michigan State product is thus scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, barring the two sides reaching a more team-friendly extension at any point.