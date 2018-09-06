Conklin (knee) is not expected to play in Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins, Travis Haney of The Athletic Nashville reports.

Conklin was limited in Wednesday's practice as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL, but Haney reported that it still may be a week or two before the lineman is back to full practice. Given he is still without a clear timetable, consider Conklin week-to-week for now.

