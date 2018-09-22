Titans' Jack Conklin: Unlikely to play Week 3
Conklin (knee) is unlikely to suit up against the Jaguars on Sunday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Conklin has yet to make his 2018 debut, but could reportedly be ready for on-field action in Week 4. Until Conklin is healthy, expect Kevin Pamphile to continue serving as the starting right tackle for an injury-plagued Titans team.
More News
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Works in limited fashion Friday•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Set to 'do more' in practice•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Ruled out against Houston•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Ruled out for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Fuller
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...