Conklin (knee) is unlikely to suit up against the Jaguars on Sunday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Conklin has yet to make his 2018 debut, but could reportedly be ready for on-field action in Week 4. Until Conklin is healthy, expect Kevin Pamphile to continue serving as the starting right tackle for an injury-plagued Titans team.

More News
Our Latest Stories