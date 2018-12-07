Conklin (knee) will remain sidelined for multiple weeks due to a knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Conklin sustained a knee injury during Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars, the severity of which will cause him to miss a few weeks. It's good news that the starting right tackle will not be required to undergo surgery, and Conklin is expected to return this season. Dennis Kelly is expected to slot into the starting lineup as long as Conklin remains sidelined.

