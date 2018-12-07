Titans' Jack Conklin: Will miss multiple weeks
Conklin (knee) will remain sidelined for multiple weeks due to a knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Conklin sustained a knee injury during Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars, the severity of which will cause him to miss a few weeks. It's good news that the starting right tackle will not be required to undergo surgery, and Conklin is expected to return this season. Dennis Kelly is expected to slot into the starting lineup as long as Conklin remains sidelined.
More News
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Questionable with knee injury•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Ready to go Week 11•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Practices in full•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Progressing through concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Won't play Sunday•
-
Titans' Jack Conklin: Remains in concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...