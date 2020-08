Crawford (illness) has been activated off the COVID-19/reserve list, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Crawford returns to the active roster after logging two weeks on the COVID-19 list. The veteran will now be able to join his new teammates on the field after signing with the Titans earlier this offseason. Crawford has spent time with the Raiders, Cowboys and Falcons since entering the league in 2012, recording 132 tackles and 16 sacks across 93 games in the process.