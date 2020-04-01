Titans' Jack Crawford: Finds new home
Crawford agreed to terms on a contract with Tennessee on Tuesday, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old had a quiet year this past season after his six sacks in 2018, supplying 24 tackles (six solo) and a half sack across 16 games. Crawford should vie for a rotational role for the Titans heading into the 2020 season.
