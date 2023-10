Gibbens registered 10 tackles (seven solo) Sunday in a Week 6 loss to Indianapolis.

Gibbens' 10 stops ranked second on Tennessee on Sunday behind Azeez Al-Shaair. It was the second straight double-digit tackle performance by Gibbens, who has ascended into a full-time starting role in his second pro season. Gibbens is up to 40 tackles through five contests on the campaign.