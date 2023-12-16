Gibbens (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.

Gibbens was able to finish the week as a limited participant in Friday's practice after logging DNP's in the previous two sessions. He's worked his way up to the starting inside linebacker spot alongside Azeez Al-Shaair. Otis Reese and Luke Gifford are candidates to fill into the starting spot if Gibbens is unable to suit up Sunday.