Gibbens (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.
Gibbens was able to finish the week as a limited participant in Friday's practice after logging DNP's in the previous two sessions. He's worked his way up to the starting inside linebacker spot alongside Azeez Al-Shaair. Otis Reese and Luke Gifford are candidates to fill into the starting spot if Gibbens is unable to suit up Sunday.
More News
-
Titans' Jack Gibbens: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Jack Gibbens: Season-high tackles in loss•
-
Titans' Jack Gibbens: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Jack Gibbens: Limited Wednesday•
-
Titans' Jack Gibbens: Snags first sack of career•
-
Titans' Jack Gibbens: Another double-digit tackle effort•