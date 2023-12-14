Gibbens (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Gibbens has previously battled a shoulder issue this season, but this is the first time he's popped up with a back problem. The second-year linebacker has become a full-time starter for the Titans in 2023, recording 87 tackles (53 solo), three pass breakups and one sack across 12 starts and 65 percent of the defensive snaps.