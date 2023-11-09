Gibbens (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Gibbens is back on track to start in Week 10 after being limited at practice Wednesday. He's on pace for well over 100 tackles on the season and projects as a solid IDP option Sunday at Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Titans' Jack Gibbens: Limited Wednesday•
-
Titans' Jack Gibbens: Snags first sack of career•
-
Titans' Jack Gibbens: Another double-digit tackle effort•
-
Titans' Jack Gibbens: Paces team with 10 tackles•
-
Titans' Jack Gibbens: Double-digit tackles in loss•
-
Titans' Jack Gibbens: Makes most of expanded opportunity•