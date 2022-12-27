Gibbens tallied seven defensive tackles (four solo), one special-teams tackle and one interception in Saturday's Week 16 loss to Houston.

Gibbens has seen increased playing time over the past three weeks while David Long has been on IR with a hamstring injury. Gibbens played a season-high 71 percent of Tennessee's defensive snaps Saturday and finished with a career-high tackle total. The rookie also picked off the first pass of his NFL career, intercepting Davis Mills in the third quarter on a third-down play.