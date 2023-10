Gibbens racked up 10 tackles (four solo) and one defensed pass in Sunday's Week 4 win over Cincinnati.

Gibbens finished with double-digit stops for the first time this season and the second time in his career. The second-year pro has recorded at least seven tackles in three of his four contests this season, totaling 30 stops through four weeks. That puts him two behind Azeez Al-Shaair for the team lead.