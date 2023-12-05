Gibbens recorded 13 tackles (nine solo) while also deflecting a pass in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts.
Gibbens was a busy guy in Week 13, securing a season-high 13 stops in the narrow defeat. The linebacker has had a breakout second campaign in Tennessee, producing 81 tackles, including a sack, while deflecting three passes over 12 games so far.
