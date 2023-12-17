Gibbens (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Gibbens was able to finish the week with a limited practice sessions after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. The second-year linebacker has moved into a starting role at inside linebacker and has 87 tackles (53 solo), including 1.0 sacks, in 13 games this season.
