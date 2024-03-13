Gibbens (back) has been tendered by the Titans, Ben Arthur of Fox Sports reports.

Gibbens was an exclusive rights free agent, so the Titans retain his rights for the 2024 season with this move. The 25-year-old linebacker started all but one of the 14 games in which he appeared last season, racking up 95 tackles (55 solo) and three passes defensed before being placed on injured reserve due to a back injury.