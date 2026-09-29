Slater suffered a significant foot injury during Tennessee's loss to the Giants on Sunday, Easton Freeze of AtoZSports.com reports.

Slater managed to finish the game but will now seemingly be forced to miss extended time. With starting right guard Fernando Carmona (foot) also sustaining an injury during Sunday's loss, the Titans could find themselves short-handed along the interior of the offensive line, as Peter Skoronski and Atonio Mafi are currently the only healthy guards on the active roster.