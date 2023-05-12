The Titans signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Copeland caught 86 passes for 1,366 and nine scores across four seasons at Florida before transferring to Maryland for his final collegiate campaign. In his lone year with the Terrapins, the 6-foot wideout caught 26 passes for 376 yards and two scores. He'll compete with fellow UDFA wideout Tre'Shaun Harrison during offseason work, but they're both long shots to make the initial 53-man roster.