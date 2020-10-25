site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Jadeveon Clowney: Back in action
Clowney (knee) returned to Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Clowney missed a drive as he was evaluated on the sidelines, but the star pass-rusher shook off the injury and is back on the field. He's still seeking his first sack of the year.
