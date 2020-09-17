Clowney (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Clowney was limited due to a hip injury Wednesday, but he already appears to have gotten back to full health. Coming off a Week 1 performance against the Broncos in which he notched just three tackles (two solo) and one quarterback hit despite handling 80 percent of defensive snaps, Clowney will be looking to make a larger impact as a pass rusher during Sunday's game against the Jaguars. He stands to benefit from Vic Beasley's return to the lineup.