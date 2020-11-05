Clowney (knee) missed his second consecutive practice session Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Garafolo expanded his report by stating that Clowney's status for a Week 9 matchup against Chicago is "very much in question," noting that he could miss Week 10 as well, given a short turnaround with an approaching Thursday night matchup against Baltimore. The three-time Pro Bowler hasn't yet missed any game action in 2020, though he remains without a sack in his debut campaign with the Titans. If Clowney is unavailable Week 9 and beyond, Nick Dzubnar would be in line for increased usage at outside linebacker.