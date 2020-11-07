Clowney may undergo surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his knee, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Clowney is still considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bears, but the fact that surgery is on the table seems to have him trending in the wrong direction. If the 27-year-old is ultimately ruled out, Derick Roberson or Nick Dzubnar could see added reps in pass-rushing situations.
