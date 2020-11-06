Clowney (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Clowney didn't practice all week, and coach Mike Vrabel explained that he'll be evaluated over the weekend and should be considered a game-time decision. The 27-year-old defensive end played through this injury last week against the Bengals and logged a season-low 62 percent of the defensive snaps. If Clowney's able to suit up, a similar role should be expected against the Bears.