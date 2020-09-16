Clowney (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Clowney battled a hip injury for a bit in 2019, and it's unclear if this issue is related. He played through it with the Seahawks, though, so this isn't a major red flag since he's still able to practice. It's worth keeping an eye on his status throughout the practice week, though, as he made an immediate impact in Monday's win, recording a quarterback pressure and three tackles -- one for a loss.