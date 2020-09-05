Clowney is expected to sign with the Titans, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
The first overall pick of the 2014 draft, Clowney worked under then linebackers coach and eventually defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel with the Texans. Now head coach of the Titans, Vrabel will reunite with one of the league's premier pass-rush talents. Clowney has been injury prone at times in his career and has never had double-digit sacks in a season, but joining a defense with sack artists like Harold Landry and Vic Beasley could help push him over the top.
